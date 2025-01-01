$27,895+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,275KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV9MC216332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 216332
- Mileage 126,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Well-equipped and ready for any season, this 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD offers comfort, capability, and efficiency in a practical SUV design. It comes with all-wheel drive, heated seats, a power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, alloy wheels, and a spacious interior with split-folding rear seats. Enjoy peace of mind with Toyota Safety Sense, including Lane Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Pre-Collision System. Fuel economy is excellent at approximately 8.5 L/100 km combined, making it ideal for both daily commuting and weekend getaways.
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
2021 Toyota RAV4