Accident-free 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD a practical and efficient compact SUV designed for everyday driving. Powered by a 2.5L engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it offers excellent fuel economy at approximately 8.8L/100km in the city and 6.8L/100km on the highway, averaging 7.9L/100km combined. Its well-equipped with a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. With spacious seating, versatile cargo space, and Toyotas trusted reliability, this RAV4 LE FWD is a smart, comfortable, and confident choice for daily use.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2021 Toyota RAV4

147,440 KM

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

12704241

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,440KM
VIN 2T3Z1RFV7MC121459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 121459
  • Mileage 147,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD a practical and efficient compact SUV designed for everyday driving. Powered by a 2.5L engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it offers excellent fuel economy at approximately 8.8L/100km in the city and 6.8L/100km on the highway, averaging 7.9L/100km combined. Its well-equipped with a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. With spacious seating, versatile cargo space, and Toyotas trusted reliability, this RAV4 LE FWD is a smart, comfortable, and confident choice for daily use.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$24,895

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2021 Toyota RAV4