Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=133 data-end=829><span><font color=#000000><b>Accident-free 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD a plug-in hybrid SUV that delivers powerful performance, remarkable efficiency, and modern comfort. Equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid engine and automatic transmission, it produces an impressive 302 horsepower while offering electric-only driving capability. The XSE trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, power sunroof, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Combining sporty design, all-wheel drive confidence, and Toyotas trusted hybrid technology, the RAV4 Prime XSE is the ultimate choice for performance and practicality in one.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=831 data-end=955><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=865 data-end=868><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=912 data-end=915><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=958 data-end=961><h3 data-start=963 data-end=982><span><font color=#000000><u>CERTIFICATION</u></font></span></h3><p data-start=984 data-end=1344><span><font color=#000000><u>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</u></font></span></p><hr data-start=1347 data-end=1350><h3 data-start=1352 data-end=1367><span><font color=#000000>FINANCING</font></span></h3><p data-start=1369 data-end=1710><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1713 data-end=1716><h3 data-start=1718 data-end=1732><span><font color=#000000>WARRANTY</font></span></h3><p data-start=1734 data-end=1907><span><font color=#000000>This RAV4 Prime XSE qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1910 data-end=1913><h3 data-start=1915 data-end=1926><span><font color=#000000>PRICE</font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1928 data-end=2202><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</font></span></p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

115,708 KM

Details Description Features

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

PRIME XSE

Watch This Vehicle
13112606

2021 Toyota RAV4

PRIME XSE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13112606.755055092?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29481
  2. 13112606
  3. 13112606
  4. 13112606
  5. 13112606
  6. 13112606
  7. 13112606
  8. 13112606
  9. 13112606
  10. 13112606
  11. 13112606
  12. 13112606
  13. 13112606
  14. 13112606
  15. 13112606
  16. 13112606
  17. 13112606
  18. 13112606
  19. 13112606
  20. 13112606
  21. 13112606
  22. 13112606
  23. 13112606
  24. 13112606
  25. 13112606
  26. 13112606
  27. 13112606
  28. 13112606
  29. 13112606
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,708KM
VIN JTMGB3FV3MD009027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD a plug-in hybrid SUV that delivers powerful performance, remarkable efficiency, and modern comfort. Equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid engine and automatic transmission, it produces an impressive 302 horsepower while offering electric-only driving capability. The XSE trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, power sunroof, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Combining sporty design, all-wheel drive confidence, and Toyotas trusted hybrid technology, the RAV4 Prime XSE is the ultimate choice for performance and practicality in one.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This RAV4 Prime XSE qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE 115,708 KM $38,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto FWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto FWD 102,722 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid 78,400 KM $24,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Toyota RAV4