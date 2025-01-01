Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=655><span><font color=#000000><b>2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD accident free a dependable and versatile SUV that delivers strong all-weather capability, excellent fuel efficiency, and Toyotas proven reliability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it offers smooth performance and confident handling in any condition. The LE trim includes heated front seats, keyless entry, backup camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious interior, modern styling, and excellent condition, the 2021 RAV4 LE AWD is a great choice for families and everyday driving.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=657 data-end=779><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=691 data-end=694><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=738 data-end=741><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=781 data-end=784><h3 data-start=786 data-end=805><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=786 data-end=805><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=806 data-end=1152><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1154 data-end=1157><h3 data-start=1159 data-end=1174><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1159 data-end=1174><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1175 data-end=1344><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1346 data-end=1349><h3 data-start=1351 data-end=1365><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1351 data-end=1365><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1366 data-end=1472><span><font color=#000000>This RAV4 LE AWD qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1474 data-end=1477><h3 data-start=1479 data-end=1490><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1479 data-end=1490><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1491 data-end=1686><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience</font></span></p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

148,845 KM

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

13192025

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,845KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV4MC186268

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,845 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-777-6217

$23,895

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Toyota RAV4