2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,845 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD accident free a dependable and versatile SUV that delivers strong all-weather capability, excellent fuel efficiency, and Toyotas proven reliability. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it offers smooth performance and confident handling in any condition. The LE trim includes heated front seats, keyless entry, backup camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious interior, modern styling, and excellent condition, the 2021 RAV4 LE AWD is a great choice for families and everyday driving.
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This RAV4 LE AWD qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience
