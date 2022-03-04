Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

12,013 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: W3122A
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV3MW115443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W3122A
  • Mileage 12,013 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

