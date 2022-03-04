$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
12,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8619590
- Stock #: W3122A
- VIN: 2T3DWRFV3MW115443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
