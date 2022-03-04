$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619590

8619590 Stock #: W3122A

W3122A VIN: 2T3DWRFV3MW115443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # W3122A

Mileage 12,013 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.