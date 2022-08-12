Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

12,424 KM

Details Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Hybrid Limited AWD

Hybrid Limited AWD

Location

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

12,424KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8977675
  • Stock #: 123032
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV0MW123032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Stock # 123032
  • Mileage 12,424 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

