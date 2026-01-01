$39,495+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna
XSE 7-Passenger FWD
2021 Toyota Sienna
XSE 7-Passenger FWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$39,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 133,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance Price $39495 Cash Price $40995 | 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE | Hybrid | 7 passenger | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Tri-zone climate control | Power sliding doors | Power tailgate | Hands-free power liftgate | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Smart device integration | Backup camera | Lane keep assist | Adaptive cruise control | Forward collision warning | Automatic emergency braking | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | LED headlights | Power driver seat | Bluetooth connectivity | Satellite radio | USB charging ports | Steering wheel audio controls | Rear spoiler | Spacious cargo area | Family-friendly minivan | Comfortable long-distance cruiser | Quiet and refined hybrid drive
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
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877-777-6217