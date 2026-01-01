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<p>Finance Price $39495 Cash Price $40995 | 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE | Hybrid | 7 passenger | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Tri-zone climate control | Power sliding doors | Power tailgate | Hands-free power liftgate | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Smart device integration | Backup camera | Lane keep assist | Adaptive cruise control | Forward collision warning | Automatic emergency braking | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | LED headlights | Power driver seat | Bluetooth connectivity | Satellite radio | USB charging ports | Steering wheel audio controls | Rear spoiler | Spacious cargo area | Family-friendly minivan | Comfortable long-distance cruiser | Quiet and refined hybrid drive</p><p>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!<br>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4<br>Call us today to book your test drive!<br><br>CERTIFICATION<br>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.<br><br>FINANCING<br>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.<br><br>WARRANTY<br>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.<br><br>PRICE<br>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2021 Toyota Sienna

133,100 KM

Details Description Features

$39,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14517991

2021 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger FWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
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$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDGRKEC5MS002154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $39495 Cash Price $40995 | 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE | Hybrid | 7 passenger | Fuel efficient | Leather seats | Heated front seats | Tri-zone climate control | Power sliding doors | Power tailgate | Hands-free power liftgate | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Smart device integration | Backup camera | Lane keep assist | Adaptive cruise control | Forward collision warning | Automatic emergency braking | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | LED headlights | Power driver seat | Bluetooth connectivity | Satellite radio | USB charging ports | Steering wheel audio controls | Rear spoiler | Spacious cargo area | Family-friendly minivan | Comfortable long-distance cruiser | Quiet and refined hybrid drive

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$39,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Toyota Sienna