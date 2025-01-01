$37,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
LIMITED AWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 020732
- Mileage 93,760 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Toyota Venza Limited AWD is a one-owner vehicle that combines luxury, versatility, and advanced technology in a sleek, stylish package. Equipped with all-wheel drive, it offers confident handling and a smooth, efficient ride powered by a fuel-efficient hybrid system. Inside, enjoy premium features such as leather-trimmed heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an impressive sound system. Safety is a priority with Toyota Safety Sense, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision system. Perfect for those seeking comfort, style, and reliability in an SUV, this Venza Limited AWD is ready to impress. Contact us today to schedule your test drive!
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
+ taxes & licensing
