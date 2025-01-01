Menu
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION, accident-free and in excellent condition, offers a perfect combination of power, luxury, and versatility. Featuring a strong 3.6L V6 engine paired with Volkswagens trusted 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, its built to perform confidently in all weather conditions. This fully loaded 7-passenger Highline model comes equipped with premium options like a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, digital cockpit, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, power liftgate, remote start, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. With three rows of spacious seating and advanced safety features, this Atlas is a standout choice for families or anyone seeking a stylish, reliable SUV.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

128,869 KM

$28,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

12431344

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,869KM
VIN 1V2BR2CAXMC593562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 593562
  • Mileage 128,869 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION, accident-free and in excellent condition, offers a perfect combination of power, luxury, and versatility. Featuring a strong 3.6L V6 engine paired with Volkswagens trusted 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, its built to perform confidently in all weather conditions. This fully loaded 7-passenger Highline model comes equipped with premium options like a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, digital cockpit, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, power liftgate, remote start, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. With three rows of spacious seating and advanced safety features, this Atlas is a standout choice for families or anyone seeking a stylish, reliable SUV.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2021 Volkswagen Atlas