$30,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
HIGHLINE
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
HIGHLINE
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 418570
- Mileage 115,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to The Cars Factory! 🚗💥
Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!
Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!
Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has passed our comprehensive safety inspection – going above and beyond industry standards! We also include a fresh oil change and professional detailing before your car hits the road. 🚗✨
Certification Package available for only $899.
Note: Vehicles are not drivable unless certified and e-tested. All trade-ins welcome! Taxes and licensing extra.
No credit? New to Canada? Struggling with past credit history? We specialize in getting you approved! Our expert finance team will work with you no matter your situation – whether it’s a history of bankruptcy, collections, or bad credit.
- On-the-spot financing – Get approved instantly!
- Bad credit? You’re still likely to qualify!
- Take control and start rebuilding your credit today!
Please note: Financing is subject to an administrative fee.PEACE OF MIND WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES! 🔒
Don’t leave your vehicle’s future to chance! Protect your investment with an eligible extended warranty. We offer customizable coverage options that give you the peace of mind you deserve. Speak with our team to find the best plan for your needs!NO-HAGGLE PRICING – THE BEST DEAL, GUARANTEED! 💸
The Cars Factory ensures you get the best price from day one! With no-haggle pricing and constant market monitoring, we guarantee you’re always getting an unbeatable deal. No surprises, no stress – just pure value!Why Choose The Cars Factory?
At The Cars Factory, we put quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. Our goal is to deliver the best experience for every customer, with a focus on making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable!
Book your appointment today and discover why The Cars Factory is the smart choice for your next vehicle! Don’t miss out on our unbeatable deals!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Cars Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Cars Factory
The Cars Factory
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-886-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-886-2323