2021 Volkswagen Atlas

8,140 KM

$44,895

+ tax & licensing
$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Comfortline

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Comfortline

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

8,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7402166
  • Stock #: W2431A
  • VIN: 1V2LP2CA9MC502890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W2431A
  • Mileage 8,140 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Meet the Spacious 2021 Atlas Comfortline!!

Immaculate condition, one owner, Only 8,140 KMS!!!
Pacific Blue Metallic. Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This flawless Atlas is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
2.0T 235Hp 4 Cyl Engine
8-speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic
Titan Black Leatherette Seats
Premium Audio
Heated Front Seats
8' Touchscreen
18' Alloy wheels
Rear view camera
Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

