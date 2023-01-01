Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Golf

9,801 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Golf

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 9492895
  2. 9492895
  3. 9492895
  4. 9492895
  5. 9492895
  6. 9492895
  7. 9492895
  8. 9492895
  9. 9492895
  10. 9492895
  11. 9492895
  12. 9492895
  13. 9492895
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9492895
  • Stock #: W3539A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W3539A
  • Mileage 9,801 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 70,511 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 80,772 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 65,307 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory