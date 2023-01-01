Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

81,101 KM

Details Features

$30,575

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,575

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 10487910
  2. 10487910
  3. 10487910
  4. 10487910
  5. 10487910
  6. 10487910
  7. 10487910
  8. 10487910
  9. 10487910
  10. 10487910
  11. 10487910
  12. 10487910
  13. 10487910
  14. 10487910
  15. 10487910
  16. 10487910
  17. 10487910
  18. 10487910
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,575

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10487910
  • Stock #: W4115A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Leatherette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4115A
  • Mileage 81,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 40,165 KM
$53,825 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry HY...
 122,744 KM
$27,977 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 41,753 KM
$39,977 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory