38,073 KM

Details Features

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: P7999
  • VIN: 3VWE57BUXMM064031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,073 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

