$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
416-291-6456
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
32,373KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9335368
- Stock #: W3410A
- VIN: 3VWE57BU2MM076626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # W3410A
- Mileage 32,373 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Volkswagen MidTown Toronto
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4