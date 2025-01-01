Menu
<div><span>Accident-free 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION a refined and capable SUV that combines German engineering, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth power and confident handling in all weather conditions. The Highline trim offers a premium interior with leather seats, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, push-button start, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious cabin, stylish design, and Volkswagens renowned build quality, the Tiguan Highline 4MOTION is a perfect choice for those seeking versatility and luxury in one package.</span></div><br /><div><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=916 data-end=919><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=963 data-end=966><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></div><hr data-start=1008 data-end=1011 /><h3 data-start=1013 data-end=1032><span>CERTIFICATION</span></h3><br /><div><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></div><hr data-start=1395 data-end=1398 /><h3 data-start=1400 data-end=1415><span>FINANCING</span></h3><br /><div><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></div><hr data-start=1759 data-end=1762 /><h3 data-start=1764 data-end=1778><span>WARRANTY</span></h3><br /><div><span>This Tiguan Highline 4MOTION qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></div><hr data-start=1963 data-end=1966 /><h3 data-start=1968 data-end=1979><span>PRICE</span></h3><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></div>

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

65,736 KM

13082129

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_LowKilometer

Used
65,736KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX5MM136872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan