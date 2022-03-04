$42,095+ tax & licensing
$42,095
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
416-291-6456
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,095
+ taxes & licensing
9,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8540345
- Stock #: W3052A
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX0MM116231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,371 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
