2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

9,371 KM

Details Features

$42,095

+ tax & licensing
$42,095

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,095

+ taxes & licensing

9,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8540345
  Stock #: W3052A
  VIN: 3VV2B7AX0MM116231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

