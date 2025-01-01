$28,495+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300
S V6
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,188 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chrysler 300 300S AWD a bold and refined full-size sedan that blends powerful performance with luxurious comfort. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine producing 300 hp and paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and all-weather capability. The 300S trim features leather-trimmed heated seats, sport-tuned suspension, dual exhaust, premium sound, and a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious interior, striking design, and smooth ride, the Chrysler 300S AWD offers a perfect balance of style, strength, and sophistication.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no creditwe can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This 300S qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
