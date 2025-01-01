Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=115 data-end=220><strong data-start=119 data-end=218>2022 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 Accident-Free | Well-Maintained | 7-Passenger Luxury SUV</strong></h3><h3 data-start=74 data-end=179> <p data-start=222 data-end=581>Ready for an SUV that combines unmatched luxury with incredible power and capability? This <strong data-start=313 data-end=347>accident-free, well-maintained</strong> <strong data-start=348 data-end=388>2022 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4</strong> is loaded with premium features, offering the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and sophistication. Whether its daily driving, family trips, or towing heavy loads, this SUV has it all.</p> </h3><h4 data-start=583 data-end=620><strong data-start=588 data-end=618>Key Features & Highlights:</strong></h4><h3 data-start=74 data-end=179> <p data-start=621 data-end=2174> <strong data-start=623 data-end=658>Accident-Free | Well-Maintained</strong> Clean history & top-notch condition<br data-start=696 data-end=699 /> <strong data-start=701 data-end=738>Powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine</strong> Performance you can rely on, paired with great fuel efficiency<br data-start=803 data-end=806 /> <strong data-start=808 data-end=826>4x4 Capability</strong> Ready for any adventure with confident handling<br data-start=876 data-end=879 /> <strong data-start=881 data-end=916>Towing Capacity Up to 9,000 lbs</strong> Effortlessly haul trailers, boats, or heavy cargo<br data-start=968 data-end=971 data-is-only-node= /> <strong data-start=973 data-end=1005>Spacious 7-Passenger Seating</strong> Premium leather seating with second-row captains chairs and ample legroom<br data-start=1082 data-end=1085 /> <strong data-start=1087 data-end=1112>Panoramic Vista Roof</strong> Expansive glass sunroof that brings the outside in<br data-start=1165 data-end=1168 /> <strong data-start=1170 data-end=1205>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</strong> Perfect comfort for all weather<br data-start=1239 data-end=1242 /> <strong data-start=1244 data-end=1271>Heated Second-Row Seats</strong> Keep everyone comfortable during the colder months<br data-start=1324 data-end=1327 /> <strong data-start=1329 data-end=1354>Massaging Front Seats</strong> Indulge in ultimate comfort with multi-level massage functionality<br data-start=1423 data-end=1426 /> <strong data-start=1428 data-end=1452>Premium Audio System</strong> B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen for crisp, high-quality sound<br data-start=1519 data-end=1522 /> <strong data-start=1524 data-end=1556>SYNC 4 with 12 Touchscreen</strong> Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, and more for a seamless driving experience<br data-start=1642 data-end=1645 /> <strong data-start=1647 data-end=1681>Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite</strong> Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring & more<br data-start=1767 data-end=1770 /> <strong data-start=1772 data-end=1801>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</strong> Easy loading and unloading of cargo with no hands required<br data-start=1862 data-end=1865 /> <strong data-start=1867 data-end=1899>Remote Start & Keyless Entry</strong> Start your car remotely and enjoy keyless entry for ultimate convenience<br data-start=1974 data-end=1977 /> <strong data-start=1979 data-end=2020>Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel</strong> Adjust the wheel to your perfect driving position with ease<br data-start=2082 data-end=2085 /> <strong data-start=2087 data-end=2107>Ambient Lighting</strong> Create the perfect atmosphere with customizable cabin lighting</p> <p data-start=2176 data-end=2428>The <strong data-start=2180 data-end=2220>2022 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4</strong> takes luxury to the next level, offering a ride thats both powerful and indulgent. Whether youre commuting, embarking on a road trip, or hauling a trailer, this SUV delivers everything you need and more.</p> <p data-start=2430 data-end=2535> <strong data-start=2433 data-end=2533>Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the ultimate in luxury and performance!</strong></p></h3><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span><br data-start=1239 data-end=1242><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2022 Ford Expedition

104,897 KM

Details Description

$56,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Expedition

MAX LIMITED 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12307532

2022 Ford Expedition

MAX LIMITED 4WD

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$56,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,897KM
VIN 1FMJK2AT5NEA54063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A54063
  • Mileage 104,897 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 Accident-Free | Well-Maintained | 7-Passenger Luxury SUV

Ready for an SUV that combines unmatched luxury with incredible power and capability? This accident-free, well-maintained 2022 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 is loaded with premium features, offering the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and sophistication. Whether its daily driving, family trips, or towing heavy loads, this SUV has it all.

Key Features & Highlights:

Accident-Free | Well-Maintained Clean history & top-notch condition
Powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine Performance you can rely on, paired with great fuel efficiency
4x4 Capability Ready for any adventure with confident handling
Towing Capacity Up to 9,000 lbs Effortlessly haul trailers, boats, or heavy cargo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2021 Honda Pilot EX 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 141,735 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 151,058 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT Premium AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT Premium AWD 28,573 KM $37,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Expedition