2022 Ford Expedition
MAX LIMITED 4WD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$56,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A54063
- Mileage 104,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for an SUV that combines unmatched luxury with incredible power and capability? This accident-free, well-maintained 2022 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 is loaded with premium features, offering the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and sophistication. Whether its daily driving, family trips, or towing heavy loads, this SUV has it all.Key Features & Highlights:
Accident-Free | Well-Maintained Clean history & top-notch condition
Powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine Performance you can rely on, paired with great fuel efficiency
4x4 Capability Ready for any adventure with confident handling
Towing Capacity Up to 9,000 lbs Effortlessly haul trailers, boats, or heavy cargo
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
