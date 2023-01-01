Menu
2022 Ford Explorer

7,600 KM

Details Description Features

$54,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,777

+ taxes & licensing

Alpha Auto Sales

1-800-632-4194

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Explorer

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line 4WD |REAR DVD|PANO ROOF|

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line 4WD |REAR DVD|PANO ROOF|

Location

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,777

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
7,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276134
  • Stock #: STK22EXP
  • VIN: 1FMSK8KH8NGB40540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # STK22EXP
  • Mileage 7,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford Explorer St-Line 4WD - Rapid Red Metallic Exterior on Black Interior w/Red Stitching - Carfax Verified - One Owner - No Accidents - LOW KM's ONLY 7k - Under Complete Factory Warranty - Loaded w/ Leather Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Surround View Camera, Parking Sensors, Cd, Aux, Usb, Xm, Bluetooth Phone & Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual DVD's w/Remote/Headphones, 2nd Row Captain Chairs, Remote Starter, Heated Steering, Terrain Control, Lane Keep Assist, Radar Cruise Control, bang & Olufsen Audio, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Wheels & So Much More! In Excellent Shape, Like New!


*Under Complete Factory Warranty*


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

