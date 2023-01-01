2022 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,777 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 , 6 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10276134

10276134 Stock #: STK22EXP

STK22EXP VIN: 1FMSK8KH8NGB40540

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # STK22EXP

Mileage 7,600 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT 3RD ROW SEATING Media / Nav / Comm CD Player dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.