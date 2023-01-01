$54,777+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line 4WD |REAR DVD|PANO ROOF|
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # STK22EXP
- Mileage 7,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford Explorer St-Line 4WD - Rapid Red Metallic Exterior on Black Interior w/Red Stitching - Carfax Verified - One Owner - No Accidents - LOW KM's ONLY 7k - Under Complete Factory Warranty - Loaded w/ Leather Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Surround View Camera, Parking Sensors, Cd, Aux, Usb, Xm, Bluetooth Phone & Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual DVD's w/Remote/Headphones, 2nd Row Captain Chairs, Remote Starter, Heated Steering, Terrain Control, Lane Keep Assist, Radar Cruise Control, bang & Olufsen Audio, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Wheels & So Much More! In Excellent Shape, Like New!
*Under Complete Factory Warranty*
Included in the price:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!
Alpha Auto Sales
2100 Lawrence Ave. E
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca
Web: alphaautosales.ca
