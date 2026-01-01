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Finance Price $31895 Cash Price $33395 | One owner | Accident free | Maverick Lariat AWD SuperCrew | Fuel efficient | Turbocharged engine | Premium leather interior | Heated front seats | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane keep assist | Forward collision mitigation | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Tow package Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2022 Ford Maverick

78,776 KM

Details Description

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Maverick

Lariat AWD SuperCrew

Watch This Vehicle
14146438

2022 Ford Maverick

Lariat AWD SuperCrew

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,776KM
VIN 3FTTW8F9XNRA89003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $31895 Cash Price $33395 | One owner | Accident free | Maverick Lariat AWD SuperCrew | Fuel efficient | Turbocharged engine | Premium leather interior | Heated front seats | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera with sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Lane keep assist | Forward collision mitigation | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Alloy wheels | Tow package

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$31,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2022 Ford Maverick