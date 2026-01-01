$41,887+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Genesis GV70
Sport| ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE
2022 Genesis GV70
Sport| ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
(647) 370-7596
$41,887
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,573KM
VIN KMUMCDTC9NU071975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,573 KM
Vehicle Description
14.5-Inch Ultra-Wide Display | Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel | Standard All-Wheel Drive | Advanced Driver Assistance Systems | 300-HP Turbocharged Engine | Low credit? No credit? Established Credit? We accept ALL!!! - Contact Us Today!Test Drive the 2022 Genesis GV70 2.5T Select AWD Today! This highly sought-after luxury compact SUV perfectly blends athletic performance, striking design, and premium comfort. With its dynamic turbocharged engine, standard all-wheel drive built specifically to handle Canadian winters, and an exquisitely crafted cabin loaded with cutting-edge technology, the GV70 stands out as a true game-changer in its class.
Performance:
Engine: 2.5L Turbocharged Inline-4
Horsepower: 300 hp
Torque: 311 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: AWD
Exterior:
18-inch aluminum alloy wheels
Signature quad LED headlights and taillights
Hands-free smart power liftgate
Power-folding heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators
Dual exhaust outlets
Interior:
Heated front seats
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Premium synthetic leather seating surfaces
12-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
60/40 split-folding rear seats for maximum cargo versatility
Technology:
14.5-inch ultra-wide HD touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Integrated GPS navigation system
Wireless smartphone charging pad
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and audio streaming
Safety:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with autonomous emergency braking
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 10.7 L/100 km
Highway: 8.4 L/100 km!
This exceptional luxury SUV is currently one of the hottest vehicles on our lot at Weilai Automotive Inc. and it will not stay here for long! Premium pre-owned inventory like this 2022 Genesis GV70 is moving faster than ever, and this is your chance to elevate your daily commute. Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity. Call us or visit our Markham showroom today to secure your exclusive test drive before it is gone!
FINANCING: At Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*
Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORT: We believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOW: We welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Performance:
Engine: 2.5L Turbocharged Inline-4
Horsepower: 300 hp
Torque: 311 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: AWD
Exterior:
18-inch aluminum alloy wheels
Signature quad LED headlights and taillights
Hands-free smart power liftgate
Power-folding heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators
Dual exhaust outlets
Interior:
Heated front seats
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Premium synthetic leather seating surfaces
12-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
60/40 split-folding rear seats for maximum cargo versatility
Technology:
14.5-inch ultra-wide HD touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Integrated GPS navigation system
Wireless smartphone charging pad
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and audio streaming
Safety:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with autonomous emergency braking
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 10.7 L/100 km
Highway: 8.4 L/100 km!
This exceptional luxury SUV is currently one of the hottest vehicles on our lot at Weilai Automotive Inc. and it will not stay here for long! Premium pre-owned inventory like this 2022 Genesis GV70 is moving faster than ever, and this is your chance to elevate your daily commute. Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity. Call us or visit our Markham showroom today to secure your exclusive test drive before it is gone!
FINANCING: At Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*
Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORT: We believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOW: We welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Weilai Automotive Inc
Scarborough Location
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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(647) 370-XXXX(click to show)
$41,887
+ taxes & licensing>
Weilai Automotive Inc
(647) 370-7596
2022 Genesis GV70