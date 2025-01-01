Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><font face=-apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle that offers a blend of performance, style, and reliability. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth acceleration and efficiency, with an estimated 7.9 L/100 km city and 6.0 L/100 km highway. This sedan comes equipped with Honda Sensing safety features, including Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control for enhanced driver confidence. Inside, youll find a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and sporty accents. With its sleek design, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and spacious interior, the Civic Sedan Sport is a perfect combination of practicality and performance.</span></font></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2022 Honda Civic

107,110 KM

Details Description Features

$27,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12347145

2022 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12347145.703660077?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29481
  2. 12347145
  3. 12347145
  4. 12347145
  5. 12347145
  6. 12347145
  7. 12347145
  8. 12347145
  9. 12347145
  10. 12347145
  11. 12347145
  12. 12347145
  13. 12347145
  14. 12347145
  15. 12347145
  16. 12347145
  17. 12347145
  18. 12347145
  19. 12347145
  20. 12347145
  21. 12347145
  22. 12347145
  23. 12347145
  24. 12347145
  25. 12347145
  26. 12347145
  27. 12347145
  28. 12347145
  29. 12347145
  30. 12347145
  31. 12347145
  32. 12347145
  33. 12347145
  34. 12347145
  35. 12347145
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,110KM
VIN 2HGFE2F57NH119341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 119341
  • Mileage 107,110 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle that offers a blend of performance, style, and reliability. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth acceleration and efficiency, with an estimated 7.9 L/100 km city and 6.0 L/100 km highway. This sedan comes equipped with Honda Sensing safety features, including Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control for enhanced driver confidence. Inside, you'll find a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and sporty accents. With its sleek design, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and spacious interior, the Civic Sedan Sport is a perfect combination of practicality and performance.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 155,760 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 103,649 KM $34,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai IONIQ ELECTRIC ULTIMATE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Hyundai IONIQ ELECTRIC ULTIMATE 128,415 KM $13,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic