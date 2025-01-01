Menu
Heated front seats, power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-speaker audio system, and Honda Sensing safety features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and collision mitigation braking. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX combines comfort, technology, and safety in a sleek, fuel-efficient package. Powered by a 2.0L i-VTEC engine with CVT, it delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy (as low as 6.0L/100km highway). With a clean title and proven Honda reliability, this Canadian-spec Civic EX is ready for your daily commute or weekend drives. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2022 Honda Civic

51,152 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

12541117

2022 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,152KM
VIN 2HGFE2F33NH113079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 113079
  • Mileage 51,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-speaker audio system, and Honda Sensing safety features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and collision mitigation braking. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX combines comfort, technology, and safety in a sleek, fuel-efficient package. Powered by a 2.0L i-VTEC engine with CVT, it delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy (as low as 6.0L/100km highway). With a clean title and proven Honda reliability, this Canadian-spec Civic EX is ready for your daily commute or weekend drives. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2022 Honda Civic