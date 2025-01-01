$25,495+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sport
2022 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,756KM
VIN 2HGFE2F51NH117312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 117312
- Mileage 110,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into style, comfort, and confidence with this 2022 Honda Civic Sport Sedan CVT. With its striking black wheels and sporty design, this Civic turns heads while offering impressive practicality. Inside, youll find premium features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, a power sunroof, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and enjoy convenient access with proximity key and push-button start. For your peace of mind, the Civic is equipped with Honda Sensing safety technologies including lane departure assist, radar (adaptive) cruise control, collision mitigation braking, and lane keeping assist. All this while delivering outstanding fuel economyjust 7.6L/100km in the city and 6.1L/100km on the highway. The 2022 Civic Sport is a perfect blend of sophistication, safety, and everyday performance.
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
647-879-5301
