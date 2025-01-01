Menu
2022 Honda Civic

63,047 KM

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

2022 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,047KM
VIN 2HGFE2F38NH110968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110968
  • Mileage 63,047 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free and one-owner, the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX delivers a perfect mix of style, efficiency, and modern technology. Powered by a responsive 2.0L engine with smooth CVT transmission, it offers excellent fuel economy at 7.7 L/100 km in the city and 6.0 L/100 km on the highway. The well-appointed interior includes a power sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a large touchscreen display for easy connectivity. Safety is top-notch with Honda Sensing features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Collision Mitigation Braking. With sleek exterior styling, a comfortable cabin, and Hondas reputation for reliability, this Civic EX is an ideal choice for those who want a refined sedan that balances performance, practicality, and peace of mind.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2022 Honda Civic