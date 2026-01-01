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2022 Honda Civic

92,804 KM

Details

$22,297

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13992885

2022 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Weilai Automotive Inc

4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7

(647) 370-7596

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Contact Seller

$22,297

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,804KM
VIN 2HGFE2F36NH116218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 92,804 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Weilai Automotive Inc

Weilai Automotive Inc

Scarborough Location

4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
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(647) 370-7596

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$22,297

+ taxes & licensing>

Weilai Automotive Inc

(647) 370-7596

2022 Honda Civic