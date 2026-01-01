$22,297+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Honda Civic
EX
2022 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
(647) 370-7596
$22,297
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
92,804KM
VIN 2HGFE2F36NH116218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 92,804 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Weilai Automotive Inc
Scarborough Location
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
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(647) 370-XXXX(click to show)
$22,297
+ taxes & licensing>
Weilai Automotive Inc
(647) 370-7596
2022 Honda Civic