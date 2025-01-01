$30,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES Auto
2022 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES Auto
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,001KM
VIN 5FNRL6H69NB501097
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 170,001 KM
Accidentfree 2022 Honda Odyssey EXL RES an 8passenger minivan built for families and Canadian driving. Powered by a 3.5L V6 with a smooth 10speed automatic transmission, it offers fuel economy around 12.2L/100km city and 8.5L/100km highway (10.6L/100km combined). Wellequipped with leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, remote start, rear entertainment system, trizone climate control, power sliding doors, power liftgate, rearview camera, blindspot warning, lane departure assist, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry with pushbutton start, and premium audio. The Odyssey EXL RES blends comfort, convenience, and advanced features for a premium family driving experience.
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
2022 Honda Odyssey