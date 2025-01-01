Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accidentfree 2022 Honda Odyssey EXL RES an 8passenger minivan built for families and Canadian driving. Powered by a 3.5L V6 with a smooth 10speed automatic transmission, it offers fuel economy around 12.2L/100km city and 8.5L/100km highway (10.6L/100km combined). Wellequipped with leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, remote start, rear entertainment system, trizone climate control, power sliding doors, power liftgate, rearview camera, blindspot warning, lane departure assist, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry with pushbutton start, and premium audio. The Odyssey EXL RES blends comfort, convenience, and advanced features for a premium family driving experience.</span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2022 Honda Odyssey

170,001 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12699672

2022 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES Auto

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12699672
  2. 12699672
  3. 12699672
  4. 12699672
  5. 12699672
  6. 12699672
  7. 12699672
  8. 12699672
  9. 12699672
  10. 12699672
  11. 12699672
  12. 12699672
  13. 12699672
  14. 12699672
  15. 12699672
  16. 12699672
  17. 12699672
  18. 12699672
  19. 12699672
  20. 12699672
  21. 12699672
  22. 12699672
  23. 12699672
  24. 12699672
  25. 12699672
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,001KM
VIN 5FNRL6H69NB501097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Accidentfree 2022 Honda Odyssey EXL RES an 8passenger minivan built for families and Canadian driving. Powered by a 3.5L V6 with a smooth 10speed automatic transmission, it offers fuel economy around 12.2L/100km city and 8.5L/100km highway (10.6L/100km combined). Wellequipped with leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, remote start, rear entertainment system, trizone climate control, power sliding doors, power liftgate, rearview camera, blindspot warning, lane departure assist, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry with pushbutton start, and premium audio. The Odyssey EXL RES blends comfort, convenience, and advanced features for a premium family driving experience.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2022 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES Auto for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES Auto 170,001 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX AWD 125,151 KM $22,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Sedan 120,736 KM $20,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2022 Honda Odyssey