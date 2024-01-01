$33,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate AWD
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate AWD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,396KM
VIN 5NTJEDAFXNH007811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 007811
- Mileage 84,396 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate is a well-maintained, accident-free vehicle in excellent condition. It features a 2.5L turbo engine with 281 hp, all-wheel drive, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12.3-inch digital display. With advanced safety features like lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a surround-view camera, it's the perfect blend of power, technology, and luxury. Ready for any adventure, this Santa Cruz offers both style and performance.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?c
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz