Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>The 2022 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L Preferred is a sleek, accident-free sedan that offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced technology. Featuring a powerful 2.5L engine, smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and a spacious, premium interior with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a large touchscreen, this Sonata ensures a comfortable, connected ride. With top-tier safety features like forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, it delivers peace of mind along with its bold design and low mileage an exceptional value for any driver!</span><span><br /></span></div><div><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2022 Hyundai Sonata

78,441 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle
12263050

2022 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,441KM
VIN KMHL24JA9NA216660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 216660
  • Mileage 78,441 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata 2.5L Preferred is a sleek, accident-free sedan that offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced technology. Featuring a powerful 2.5L engine, smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and a spacious, premium interior with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a large touchscreen, this Sonata ensures a comfortable, connected ride. With top-tier safety features like forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, it delivers peace of mind along with its bold design and low mileage an exceptional value for any driver!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Ultimate AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Ultimate AWD 144,460 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 83,654 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 AWD 68,468 KM $29,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Sonata