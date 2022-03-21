Menu
2022 Hyundai Tucson

104 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson

AWD

2022 Hyundai Tucson

AWD

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8945620
  • Stock #: 70524
  • VIN: KM8JCCA18NU070524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 70524
  • Mileage 104 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Hyundai Tuscon Hybrid AWD Ultimate BRAND NEW UNIT TOP OF THE LINE $2892 HEV Premium Plus 6 year/120km Coverage $799 Platinum Membership Protection Plan. Available Today!


 


Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Call us at 647-879-5301 or email at sales@octaneauto.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.


 


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.


 


WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


 


PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

