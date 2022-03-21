$56,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
HYBRID AWD LUXURY LOADED!
Location
Motor Valley
2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,995
- Listing ID: 8814461
- Stock #: N318331
- VIN: KM8JCCA13NU065128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22 KM
Vehicle Description
*** SKIP THE WAIT AND PURCHASE THIS IN-STOCK UNIT!!! ***
2022 HYUNDAI TUCSON LUXURY HYBRID. LOADED VEHICLE. DEEP SEA BLUE PEARL ON TAN INTERIOR! COMES EQUIPPED WITH LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, CAMERA & MUCH MUCH MORE......!
**** EXTENDED FACTORY WARRANTY 6YR/120,000KM ****
Vehicle Features
