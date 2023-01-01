Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mazda CX-3

17,775 KM

Details Description Features

$28,963

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,963

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-3

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 10365048
  2. 10365048
  3. 10365048
  4. 10365048
  5. 10365048
  6. 10365048
  7. 10365048
  8. 10365048
  9. 10365048
  10. 10365048
  11. 10365048
  12. 10365048
  13. 10365048
  14. 10365048
  15. 10365048
  16. 10365048
  17. 10365048
  18. 10365048
  19. 10365048
  20. 10365048
  21. 10365048
Contact Seller

$28,963

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10365048
  • Stock #: 22-101
  • VIN: JM1DKFC70N1603071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY W/CLOTH ACCENTS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,775 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  program

POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3

We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome







This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  program which gives you these added benefits. 

Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 0.99%

-160 point detailed inspection

-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty

-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years

-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy

-Zero deductible

-Benefits are transferable

-Available warranty upgrades

Scarboro Mazda aims to be your trusted dealer in Scarborough and the greater Toronto area. At Scarboro Mazda, we continually strive to do things differently to ensure a unique and enjoyable experience for our customers. At our dealership, we offer a customer experience that youll remember. When you visit Scarboro Mazda, you will be treated with respect and courtesy from the moment you step through our doors. Come and meet us today at Scarboro Mazda and let us take care of you. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $450.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

2022 Ford Bronco Wil...
 5,669 KM
$78,368 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 64,156 KM
$25,638 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 140,091 KM
$9,863 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory