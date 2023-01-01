2022 Mazda CX-3

$28,963 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 7 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10365048

10365048 Stock #: 22-101

22-101 VIN: JM1DKFC70N1603071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY W/CLOTH ACCENTS

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 17,775 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Alarm System Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Rainsensing wipers Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Electric Mirrors USB port Bluetooth Connection Power Brake Rear-Window Wiper Cross-Traffic Alert Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.