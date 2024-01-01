$26,713+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Mazda CX-3
AWD|NAV|SUNROOF|LEATHER SEATS
2022 Mazda CX-3
AWD|NAV|SUNROOF|LEATHER SEATS
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$26,713
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,051KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DKFD73N1603774
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,051 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FINANCE IS AVAILABLE from 4.60%.
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,
Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
This vehicle comes with SAFETY and full Reconditioned by factory trained technicians, also ELIGIBLE to upgrade for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 4.6%(24-42 MONTHS FINANCE).
-160 point detailed inspection
-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty
-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years
-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy
-Zero deductible
-Benefits are transferable
-Available warranty upgrades
ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 29 years!
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,
Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
This vehicle comes with SAFETY and full Reconditioned by factory trained technicians, also ELIGIBLE to upgrade for the Mazda Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits. Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 4.6%(24-42 MONTHS FINANCE).
-160 point detailed inspection
-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty
-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years
-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy
-Zero deductible
-Benefits are transferable
-Available warranty upgrades
ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 29 years!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scarboro Mazda
2010 Toyota RAV4 REAR CAMERA|AWD|V6|SUNROOF 220,972 KM $9,638 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 6SPEED MANUAL|PANORAMIC ROOF|WINTER TIRES 110,532 KM $5,618 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape AWD|NAV|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|REMOTE START 79,711 KM $16,936 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Scarboro Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-469-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-469-5969
Alternate Numbers416-752-0970
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,713
+ taxes & licensing
Scarboro Mazda
1-877-469-5969
2022 Mazda CX-3