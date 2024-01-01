Menu
FINANCE IS AVAILABLE from 4.60%. We'll Buy Your Car Event if You don't buy ours, All Trade are Welcome Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3 This vehicle comes with SAFETY and full Reconditioned by factory trained technicians, also ELIGIBLE to upgrade for the Mazda  Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits.  Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 4.6%(24-42 MONTHS FINANCE).   -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE!  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!  OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 29 years!

2022 Mazda CX-3

30,051 KM

$26,713

+ tax & licensing
Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

Used
30,051KM
VIN JM1DKFD73N1603774

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,051 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE IS AVAILABLE from 4.60%.

We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



This vehicle comes with SAFETY and full Reconditioned by factory trained technicians, also ELIGIBLE to upgrade for the Mazda  Certified Pre-Owned program which gives you these added benefits.  Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 4.6%(24-42 MONTHS FINANCE).

 

-160 point detailed inspection

-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty

-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years

-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy

-Zero deductible

-Benefits are transferable

-Available warranty upgrades




ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE!  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!  OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 29 years!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
2022 Mazda CX-3