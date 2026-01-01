$33,777+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes GLC
300 4Matic AWD - Apple Carplay - Clean Carfax - Technology Pk
2022 Mercedes GLC
300 4Matic AWD - Apple Carplay - Clean Carfax - Technology Pk
Location
Auto Select
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
416-699-2275
$33,777
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Graphite Grey Mercedes Benz GLC300 4Matic All Wheel Drive - Premium Plus Pkg - 19 Inch AMG Premium Wheels - Technology Pkg - 10.25 Central Touchscreen Multimedia Display - Full Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation - 360 View Including a Backup Camera - Blind Spot Monitoring - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - LED Lights Pkg - Well Maintained - Gorgeous Condition - Clean Carfax
All Credit Accepted, Low Payment options Available.
Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available, Additional charges Apply.
All Trades Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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416-699-2275