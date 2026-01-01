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<HEAD></HEAD> <BODY> <P>Graphite Grey Mercedes Benz GLC300 4Matic All Wheel Drive - Premium Plus Pkg - 19 Inch AMG Premium Wheels - Technology Pkg - 10.25 Central Touchscreen Multimedia Display - Full Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation - 360 View Including a Backup Camera - Blind Spot Monitoring - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - LED Lights Pkg - Well Maintained - Gorgeous Condition - Clean Carfax</P> <P>All Credit Accepted, Low Payment options Available.<BR>Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available, Additional charges Apply.<BR>All Trades Welcome!</P></BODY>

2022 Mercedes GLC

117,562 KM

Details Description Features

$33,777

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes GLC

300 4Matic AWD - Apple Carplay - Clean Carfax - Technology Pk

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14164138

2022 Mercedes GLC

300 4Matic AWD - Apple Carplay - Clean Carfax - Technology Pk

Location

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

Contact Seller

$33,777

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
117,562KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N0G8EB3NV373668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,562 KM

Vehicle Description



Graphite Grey Mercedes Benz GLC300 4Matic All Wheel Drive - Premium Plus Pkg - 19 Inch AMG Premium Wheels - Technology Pkg - 10.25 Central Touchscreen Multimedia Display - Full Panoramic Sunroof - Power Tailgate - Navigation - 360 View Including a Backup Camera - Blind Spot Monitoring - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - LED Lights Pkg - Well Maintained - Gorgeous Condition - Clean Carfax


All Credit Accepted, Low Payment options Available.
Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available, Additional charges Apply.
All Trades Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Mercedes GLC 300 4Matic AWD - Apple Carplay - Clean Carfax - Technology Pk for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Mercedes GLC 300 4Matic AWD - Apple Carplay - Clean Carfax - Technology Pk 117,562 KM $33,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
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416-699-2275

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$33,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Select

416-699-2275

2022 Mercedes GLC