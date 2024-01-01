2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Menu
Accident-Free! 7 Passengers! One-Owner Vehicle! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition! Fully Loaded! Heads Up Display! Blind Spot Assist! Navigation! 360 Camera! Panoramic Sunroof! Power Seats! And Much More! 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

53,495 KM

Details Description

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,495KM
VIN JA4J4VA85NZ608846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 608846
  • Mileage 53,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free! 7 Passengers! One-Owner Vehicle! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition! Fully Loaded! Heads Up Display! Blind Spot Assist! Navigation! 360 Camera! Panoramic Sunroof! Power Seats! And Much More! --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander