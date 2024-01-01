$33,895+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$33,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,709KM
VIN JA4J4VA82NZ612773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 612773
- Mileage 85,709 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC is an accident-free, one-owner vehicle in great condition, offering a perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility. Powered by a 2.5-liter engine with Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC), it provides a smooth and stable ride in all conditions. With seating for up to 7 passengers, premium leather upholstery, and advanced tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this SUV ensures comfort and connectivity for the whole family. Equipped with top-tier safety features and a sleek exterior, this Outlander is the ideal choice for those seeking a reliable, well-maintained vehicle thats ready for any adventure.
**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander