The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE Premium S-AWC is a stylish and capable SUV designed for performance, comfort, and versatility. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth power with an estimated 9.7 L/100 km city and 7.9 L/100 km highway. Mitsubishis Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) ensures exceptional handling in all road conditions. Advanced safety features include Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Inside, enjoy a premium cabin with a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera. With its bold design, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and spacious interior, the Outlander LE Premium S-AWC is the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

91,160 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE 4WD

12348450

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE 4WD

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,160KM
VIN JA4J4UA88NZ607605

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 607605
  • Mileage 91,160 KM

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE Premium S-AWC is a stylish and capable SUV designed for performance, comfort, and versatility. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, it delivers smooth power with an estimated 9.7 L/100 km city and 7.9 L/100 km highway. Mitsubishis Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) ensures exceptional handling in all road conditions. Advanced safety features include Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Inside, enjoy a premium cabin with a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera. With its bold design, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and spacious interior, the Outlander LE Premium S-AWC is the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-XXXX

416-272-9700

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander