2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE 4WD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 601761
- Mileage 113,746 KM
Vehicle Description
This accident-free, one-owner 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC is a standout SUV that offers style, capability, and peace of mind. Equipped with Mitsubishis advanced Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, it delivers confident handling in all weather conditions. Under the hood, a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine provides a smooth and responsive drive. Inside, you'll find a premium interior featuring leather seats, heated front and rear seating, third-row seating for up to 7 passengers, a panoramic sunroof, and a full suite of tech including a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera. Advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring come standard, making this Outlander an ideal choice for families and commuters alike. Clean, reliable, and well-equipped, this Outlander SEL is ready for its next journey.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
