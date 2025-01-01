$27,895+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES 4WD
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,907KM
VIN JA4J4TA83NZ602127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 602127
- Mileage 71,907 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC Well maintained and packed with features. This 7-passenger SUV offers Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) for confident year-round driving and excellent fuel economy at approx. 9.7 L/100km city and 7.9 L/100km highway. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with CVT, it includes heated front seats, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, backup camera, blind spot warning, forward collision mitigation, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and alloy wheels. A versatile and comfortable SUV ready for family and adventure. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
