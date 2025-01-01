Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><font face=-apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>Experience confidence and comfort in this 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE S-AWC, a spacious SUV with third-row seating for 7 passengers and advanced Super All-Wheel Control for superior handling. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L engine, it offers smooth performance and great economy (9.7 L/100 km city, 7.9 highway). Enjoy luxury leather seats, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while safety features like blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360 camera keep you protected. Versatile and ready for any adventure, this Outlander is the perfect choice. Book your test drive today!</span></font></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

95,573 KM

Details Description

$28,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle
12546263

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE S-AWC

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12546263
  2. 12546263
  3. 12546263
  4. 12546263
  5. 12546263
  6. 12546263
  7. 12546263
  8. 12546263
  9. 12546263
  10. 12546263
  11. 12546263
  12. 12546263
  13. 12546263
  14. 12546263
  15. 12546263
  16. 12546263
  17. 12546263
  18. 12546263
  19. 12546263
  20. 12546263
  21. 12546263
  22. 12546263
  23. 12546263
  24. 12546263
  25. 12546263
  26. 12546263
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,573KM
VIN JA4J4UA84NZ603972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 603972
  • Mileage 95,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience confidence and comfort in this 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE S-AWC, a spacious SUV with third-row seating for 7 passengers and advanced Super All-Wheel Control for superior handling. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L engine, it offers smooth performance and great economy (9.7 L/100 km city, 7.9 highway). Enjoy luxury leather seats, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while safety features like blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360 camera keep you protected. Versatile and ready for any adventure, this Outlander is the perfect choice. Book your test drive today!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 151,058 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC300 4MATIC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC300 4MATIC 91,262 KM $32,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 85,013 KM $25,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander