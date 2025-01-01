Menu
<div><span>2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC a reliable and accident-free 7-passenger SUV built for Canadian roads. Powered by a 2.5L engine with all-wheel drive, it offers smooth performance and fuel efficiency of approximately 9.7L/100km city, 7.9L/100km highway, and 8.9L/100km combined. Equipped with heated front seats, rearview camera with parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, and alloy wheels. With spacious third-row seating and confident handling, the Outlander ES S-AWC is a practical and comfortable choice for families.</span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC a reliable and accident-free 7-passenger SUV built for Canadian roads. Powered by a 2.5L engine with all-wheel drive, it offers smooth performance and fuel efficiency of approximately 9.7L/100km city, 7.9L/100km highway, and 8.9L/100km combined. Equipped with heated front seats, rearview camera with parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, and alloy wheels. With spacious third-row seating and confident handling, the Outlander ES S-AWC is a practical and comfortable choice for families.
