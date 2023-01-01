$42,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range RWD *Ltd Avail*
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range RWD *Ltd Avail*
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
53,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7NF331057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
2022 Tesla Model 3