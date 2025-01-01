$25,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range RWD
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range RWD
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,042KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EAXNF341775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-Free, One-Owner 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD a sleek and advanced electric sedan perfect for Canadian driving. It offers approximately 423 km of range on a full charge and delivers smooth, responsive performance with rear-wheel drive. Features include a premium minimalist interior, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, large touchscreen display, keyless entry, blind-spot detection, collision warning, and a rearview camera. With fast-charging capability and cutting-edge safety tech, the Model 3 is a smart and stylish all-electric choice.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2020 Toyota Camry SE 114,439 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT 112,984 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 158,756 KM $30,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2022 Tesla Model 3