<div><font color=#000000 face=Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD One-Owner! Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Dual Motor, Navigation, Glass Roof, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Front& Rear Heated Seats, Much more!</span></font></div><br /><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div></div>

2022 Tesla Model Y

29,142 KM

$60,895

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$60,895

+ taxes & licensing

29,142KM
Used
VIN 7SAYGDEE4NF317494

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,142 KM

2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD One-Owner! Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Dual Motor, Navigation, Glass Roof, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Front& Rear Heated Seats, Much more!
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$60,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2022 Tesla Model Y