$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,838KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFBPMBE2NP329137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 329137
- Mileage 55,838 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Accident-Free! One-Owner Vehicle! Ontario Vehicle! Heated Seats! Collision Assist! Lane Departure Assist! Bluetooth! Back Up Camera And Much More!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Motorspot
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 108,527 KM $20,895 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD V6 97,067 KM $33,895 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Sport CVT 68,139 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Email Motorspot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Call Dealer
416-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Motorspot
416-272-9700
2022 Toyota Corolla