2022 Toyota Corolla

55,838 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,838KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE2NP329137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 329137
  • Mileage 55,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free! One-Owner Vehicle! Ontario Vehicle! Heated Seats! Collision Assist! Lane Departure Assist! Bluetooth! Back Up Camera And Much More!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

