2022 Toyota Corolla

81,709 KM

Details Features

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Octane Used Cars

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

647-879-5301

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,709KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE0NP277104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 277104
  • Mileage 81,709 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

647-879-5301

2022 Toyota Corolla