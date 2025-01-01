Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT, in excellent condition, offers a blend of reliability, fuel efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT, it delivers excellent fuel economy, with an impressive 6.7L/100 km in the city and 5.4L/100 km on the highway. This LE trim includes a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Toyota Safety Sense features, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, backup camera, and comfortable seating for five. With its low maintenance costs, reputation for dependability, and sleek design, the Corolla LE is an ideal choice for those seeking an affordable, efficient, and well-equipped sedan.

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.

**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.

**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.

Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

2022 Toyota Corolla

113,538 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Used
113,538KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE9NP290711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 290711
  • Mileage 113,538 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT, in excellent condition, offers a blend of reliability, fuel efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT, it delivers excellent fuel economy, with an impressive 6.7L/100 km in the city and 5.4L/100 km on the highway. This LE trim includes a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Toyota Safety Sense features, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, backup camera, and comfortable seating for five. With its low maintenance costs, reputation for dependability, and sleek design, the Corolla LE is an ideal choice for those seeking an affordable, efficient, and well-equipped sedan.

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

