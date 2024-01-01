$29,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
877-777-6217
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,371KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFV8NW319600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 319600
- Mileage 122,371 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Octane Used Cars
2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE AWD 50 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE 45 KM $46,895 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG43 Coupe 93,579 KM $30,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2022 Toyota RAV4