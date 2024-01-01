Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

122,371 KM

Details Features

$29,895

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,371KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8NW319600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 319600
  • Mileage 122,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

2022 Toyota RAV4