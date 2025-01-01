$41,495+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 122,932 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE FWD accident free a modern, fuel-efficient family minivan that combines comfort, practicality, and Toyotas proven hybrid technology. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth, quiet performance and outstanding fuel economy, rated at approximately 6.6 L/100 km combined. The LE trim offers seating for up to eight passengers, heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, power sliding doors, rearview camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious cabin, refined ride, and Toyotas legendary reliability, the 2022 Sienna Hybrid LE FWD is a smart choice for families who value comfort, safety, and efficiency.
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Sienna Hybrid LE FWD qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
